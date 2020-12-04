140 new cases in Coimbatore

Coimbatore district reported 140 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

According to the Health Department, the district had 935 COVID-19 patients under institutional care on Thursday and 206 persons were discharged. With the death of a 60-year-old woman, the toll increased to 615.

An official with the Department said the district did not report a significant rise in the number of new cases after Deepavali. However, the Department was yet to rule out chances of a possible spike.

Tiruppur reported 63 cases, taking the district’s overall tally to 15,578, of which 520 were active cases. Sixty-one patients were discharged and no COVID-19 deaths were reported on Thursday. The toll so far stood at 210.

In the Nilgiris, 25 persons tested positive. The total number of confirmed cases stood at 7,490, with 180 persons undergoing treatment. The toll in the district stood at 42.

Erode district reported 48 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 12,554. While 26 persons were discharged, 434 persons continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the tally to 140.

Of the 88 cases reported in Salem, 70 were indigenous including 25 in the Corporation limits. Eighteen patients returned from Dharmapuri, Namakkal and Erode. An 84-year-old man died of the disease.

In Namakkal, 27 cases were reported. Two patients returned from Karur and Coimbatore. Krishnagiri reported 15 indigenous cases and Dharmapuri nine.