Coimbatore

136 persons test positive in Coimbatore district

A total of 136 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Saturday.

The Health Department said that 148 persons recovered from the disease on Saturday and the district had 1,575 active cases.

A 58-year-old man from Coimbatore died of COVID-19 on Friday and the death toll increased to 2,378.

Tiruppur district on Saturday reported 70 new cases and 74 persons recovered. The district had 822 active cases of the disease. Two men, aged 55 and 59, from the district died of the disease on October 10 and 14. The district's death toll stood at 967 on Saturday.

Both Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts had a test positivity rate of 1.4 % on Friday.


