132 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths in Coimbatore

A total of 132 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Saturday, registering a slight decrease from Friday’s 140 cases.

The district, according to the Health Department, had 1,449 active cases of the disease on Saturday and 154 persons recovered.

Three more persons died of COVID-19 in the district, taking the official toll to 2,400.

The district had a test positivity rate of 1.5 % on Friday.

Tiruppur district reported 81 fresh cases, which took the tally to 94,823.

The overall toll remained at 974 as no new deaths were reported by the Health Department. The district had 792 active cases and 87 patients recovered. Positivity rate of Tiruppur district based on Friday’s data was 1.5%.