1,300 more polling booths likely for Assembly election

The 10 Assembly constituencies in the district are likely to have 1,300 more polling booths.

According to sources, a rough estimate the district administration had prepared showed that there could be 4,427 booths for the ensuing election.

During the last election, the district had 3,048 booths. The increase in number was because of the need to observe the COVID-19 safety norm.

The 4,427 booths would be at 409 centres. Likewise, the administration had as of now identified 112 polling centres as sensitive. This could change in the next coming weeks after the parties announced their candidates and considering the developments during the period, the sources said.

Kavundampalayam Assembly constituency would have the highest number of booths – 676 followed by Coimbatore North at 449. The lowest number of booths would be in the Valparai Assembly constituency – 294.