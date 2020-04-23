13 Tiruppur patients discharged

Thirteen patients from Tiruppur, who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, Coimbatore, were discharged on Thursday.

In a release, Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan said that the 13 patients included six children.

With this, the total number of patients recovered from COVID-19 in Tiruppur district stood at 30 as on Thursday.

There were 110 confirmed patients in the district.

These 13 patients would be in home quarantine for the next 14 days, Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan said.

Two more patients from Tiruppur district, although fully recovered, had been made to stay at the ordinary ward at the ESI Hospital as their relatives were undergoing treatment for COVID-19, he said in the release.

Five more recover in Coimbatore

Five persons were discharged from the ESI Hospital on Thursday.

With this, the total number of persons recovered from COVID-19 in Coimbatore touched 93. Of the five, four were women.

Hospital Dean A. Nirmala, Medical Superintendent T. Ravikumar, Resident Medical Officer K. Kulandaivelu and the medical team gave them a send off and advised them to strictly follow 28 days of home quarantine.

Four discharged in Salem, five in Namakkal

Four more patients, who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here, were discharged on Thursday.

According to health officials, two male patients aged 40 years and 45 years from Tharamangalam, who had attended the Delhi event, and two contacts, a 22-year-old female from Edappadi and a 28-year-old female from Kalarampatti were discharged.

R.Balajinathan, Dean of the Hospital, P.V.Dhanapal, Medical Superintendent, Suresh Kanna, Head, General Medicine, J.Nirmalson, Deputy Director of health services, and K.Parthibhan, City Health Officer gave them a send off.

The patients were asked to be in home quarantine for 14 days. They were advised to contact the hospital if they develop any health problem. So far, 14 patients, who were undergoing treatment here, have been discharged.

In Namakkal district, two men and a woman from Namakkal and a woman patient from Lathuvadi near Mohanur were discharged from the Karur Medical College Hospital on Thursday.

A 40-year-old man, who was undergoing treatment at the Karur Hospital, was discharged on Wednesday.