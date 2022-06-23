12 people, including PMK MLA, acquitted in 14-year-old case

M. Sabari June 23, 2022 14:26 IST

They were protesting the demolition of old collectorate building in Salem

They were protesting the demolition of old collectorate building in Salem

The Salem Judicial Magistrate Court I acquitted on Thursday all the 12 people, including Salem West constituency MLA R. Arul, for protesting against the demolition of the old collectorate building 14 years ago. In 2008, the building was demolished for the constructing a new collectorate. At that time, various activists, led by Mr. Arul, protested and tried to stop the demolition process. They wanted the building to be handed over to the Department of Archeology. Mr. Arul and 11 others were charged under Sections 147, 294 (b), 341, 452, and 506 (ii) of the IPC for protesting and for stopping the work. The trial was held at Salem JM I court for the past 14 years, and on Thursday the court acquitted them.



Our code of editorial values