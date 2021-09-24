Coimbatore

119 cases in Erode district

Erode district reported 119 new COVID-19 cases on Friday taking the total number of cases to 1,01,248. While 148 persons were discharged, 1,287 continue to be under treatment. One person died raising the toll to 668.

A total of 78 positive cases were reported in Salem. According to health officials, 62 cases were indigenous and 17 were reported in Salem Corporation limits. As per bulletin, two deaths were reported in Salem.

In Namakkal, 72 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous. One person died in the district.

In Krishnagiri, 34 indigenous cases were reported. One person died in the district. Thirty-eight indigenous cases were reported in Dharmapuri.


