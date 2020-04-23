1,183 persons arrested in Coimbatore

The police registered 1,089 cases and arrested 1,183 persons for violating prohibitory orders in Coimbatore on Wednesday. This was the highest number of arrests made on a day in the district since the lockdown.

The police seized 1,069 vehicles from them who were released on bail. The Coimbatore Rural Police imposed fine to the tune of ₹ 1.88 lakh on people who violated the prohibitory orders. Senior officials with the city and rural police said they intensified vehicle checking to reduce movement of people in public places.

Salem/Namakkal

The Salem City Police on Wednesday registered 129 cases and seized 104 vehicles for violating prohibitory orders.

The Namakkal police registered 218 cases against 233 persons for violating prohibitory orders. They also seized 99 vehicles.