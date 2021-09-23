116 cases in Erode district

Erode district reported 116 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the total tally to 1,01,150. While 152 persons were discharged, 1,337 continue to be under treatment.

A total of 88 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Salem.

According to health officials, 85 cases were indigenous and 21 cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, 52 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

Thirty indigenous cases were reported in Dharmapuri and 37 cases were reported in Krishnagiri, including one imported case.