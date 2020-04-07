1.12 lakh people to be screened in Namakkal: Thangamani

Minister for Electricity P.Thangamani said that 1.12 lakh people in the district would be screened in the district for COVID-19.

Mr.Thangamani along with Minister for Social Welfare V.Saroja reviewed the preventive measures taken for COVID-19 in the district. He said 28 persons from the district are undergoing treatment at Karur Medical College Hospital as it is the nodal centre for Namakkal.

Mr. Thangamani said that oficials have been advised to intensify disinfection measures. He said officials are ensuring that essential goods are supplied to people in containment zones. Mr.Thangamani said, “the district administration has launched colour-coded cards which could be used by public to come out on respective days to buy essentials.”

Mr. Thangamani also said that Tasmac outlets would not be opened till April 14. He said that those showing withdrawal symptoms have been advised to take councelling at centres in Medical Colleges and necessary awareness is also given.

S.Somasundaram, Deputy Director, Health Services, said that containment areas have been set up at Namakkal, Paramathi Velur, Rasipuram, Kokrayan Pettai and Venandhur here. He added that Health workers are going door-to-door in the containment zone and those with severe symptoms are shifted to hospital isolation.