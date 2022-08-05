11 persons arrested in the murder of a panchayat president in Hosur

Close on the heels of the murder of a village panchayat president in Thally, 11 persons, including the son of the panchayat vice-president, were arrested.

The victim Narasimhamoorthy(46), president of Tharvendiram panchayat, was attacked by an undentified gang while on his way back to his house in Thally.

In its wake, two of the accused, including the son of the vice-president of the panchayat, surrendered before the Omalur police, while nine others involved in the murder were arrested in Denkanikottai on Friday. Among the accused was also a panchayat clerk of Tharvendiram panchayat.

Narasimhamoorthy was allegedly murdered by Ravi alias Thimmaiah, son of the vice-president of Tharvendiram panchayat, over a suspected real estate deal. All the arrested were remanded under various sections including that of Scheduled Castes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The victim was a CPI party functionary. Thally MLA T. Ramachandran demanded an impartial probe into the murder.