11 camps set up in Coimbatore district to evaluate Class XII answer scripts

As many as 11 camps have been set up in Coimbatore district to evaluate Class XII answer scripts and the evaluation process will commence on Wednesday.

According to Chief Educational Officer (CEO) P. Usha, 11 private schools in three educational districts namely Coimbatore city, Pollachi and S.S. Kulam were converted into evaluation camps. Around 3,000 teachers and 500 non-teaching staff will be involved in the process, she said.

In a bid to ensure personal distancing, only eight teachers – six assistant examiners, one scrutiny officer and one chief examiner – will be present in a room. The mark verification officer must ensure personal distancing while receiving the answer scripts from the evaluators. All those at the evaluation camps must wear masks, which will be distributed once in every three days to the staff. Hand sanitisers will be available at the entrance of all the evaluation camps and around 10 handwashing points with soaps will be available inside the camps, Ms. Usha said.

Teachers have been advised to bring their own stationery to minimise sharing among themselves. “We have not allowed any canteens inside the camps to avoid crowding,” she said, adding that arrangements will be made to deliver food to the teachers in need.

Initially, only three evaluation camps were set up in the district. However, due to the constraint on the number of teachers to ensure personal distancing, additional eight camps were arranged. The premises will be cleaned and disinfected prior to the commencement of the evaluation and after the completion every day with the help of local body authorities, Ms. Usha said. To help the staff members reach the evaluation centres, 74 Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation buses will ply in 44 routes. Only 30 members will be allowed in a bus, the CEO said.