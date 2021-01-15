10,850 workers to be covered in first round

The first phase of vaccination will cover healthcare workers to be vaccinated in the six designated centres here on Saturday.
Dharmapuri Government Medical College Hospital, District Headquarters Hospital in Pennagaram, Palacodde and Harur, and two upgraded primary health centres in Morappur and Karimangalam are the designated vaccination centres here.
In the first phase, 11,800 vaccines have been brought in carriers and stored in refrigerators in the centres.
Frontline workers, primarily the healthcare system staff working in primary health centres, government hospitals, medical college hospital, paramedicals, and private healthcare workers, including ICDS and sanitation workers, are being covered in the vaccination programme.
A total of 10,850 workers will be covered in the first round, with a targeted vaccination of 400 persons a day.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath