106 cases were registered under Operation Gutkha in Namakkal

l The Namakkal District police registered cases against 106 persons under Operation Gutka special drive in two days. Based on the instructions by the District Superintendent of Police (SP) E. Sai Charan Tejaswi, police conducted special drive across the district on Saturday and Sunday and registered cases for selling or possessing gutkha or pan masala items. The police also sealed two shops during the drive. The SP warned stern action against the people involved in gutkha selling or smuggling. The SP requested the public to file complaints about gutka sales through 94981-81216.