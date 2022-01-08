1,000 police personnel to be deployed in Tiruppur

Tiruppur City Police will deploy around 1,000 police personnel on Sunday to monitor adherence to the one-day lockdown.

Police sources said on Saturday that 10 check-posts have been set up in the city police limits to monitor vehicle movement. There will also be 24 two-wheeler patrol teams and 10 four-wheeler patrol teams across the city on Sunday.

Commissioner of Police V. Vanitha has instructed all the police personnel to be polite while dealing with the public. Only essential workers and those with medical emergencies will be allowed for travel on Sunday, according to the sources.

Screening centres

Meanwhile, Tiruppur Corporation said that four COVID-19 screening centres were inaugurated on Saturday. According to a press release, the centre for Zone-I is located at Ward No. 14 in Velampalayam, Zone-II screening centre at Ward No. 18 in Nanjappa Nagar, centre for Zone-III is at Ward No. 35 in Nallur and the screening centre for Zone-IV is at Ward No. 52 in Andipalayam.

The screening centres will provide guidance with those who have tested positive for COVID-19 to isolate themselves at their residences or to get admitted at a hospital/COVID-19 care centre, the release said.

Corporation Commissioner Kranti Kumar Pati on Saturday inspected the COVID-19 care centre that is being set up on the premises of Nanjappa Municipal Boys Higher Secondary School in Zone-IV in Tiruppur.