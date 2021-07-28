10 Bangladeshi nationals arrested at Perundurai

In a joint operation conducted by the district police, ‘Q’ Branch police and Special Intelligence Unit (SIU) of the State police, 10 Bangladeshi nationals, who were staying in Perundurai illegally without proper documents, were arrested here on Wednesday.

Based on inputs, a team led by Hussian, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Intelligence Bureau, Erode, raided the houses at Panickampalayam area in Perundurai in the early hours. The team picked up 10 nationals and was taken to Perundurai police station.

Inquiries revealed that two persons had passports with expiry dates while the others did not have passports. Also, of the 10, nine persons possess Aadhaar cards. One person was staying for over 12 years while the others were staying for over five years at Perundurai. Three persons were working in industries at Sipcot while the others were working in the construction sector.

Superintendent of Police V. Sasi Mohan told The Hindu that they were illegal immigrants staying here for the purpose of employment. “Since they speak Bengali and people believed them to be from West Bengal, suspicion did not arise for the locals in all these years”, he said and added that a case was registered under the Foreigners’ Act. Inquiry is on to ascertain whether they came through middlemen and any immigrants are staying at Perundurai.