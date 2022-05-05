Multimedia

In pictures | Inmates of Kalapet Central Prison raise the bar for better life

1/9

The Central Prison in Kalapet, the one that houses some of the city’s feared criminals, is now redesigning its image by enrolling some of its inmates in rearing birds and animals and raising a wide variety of crops, as part of a behavioural-change initiative.

Since the beginning of this pioneering initiative, approximately 2.5 acres of land near the entrance of the jail has become lush green, with more than a dozen varieties of crops, including vegetables and flowers, sprouting in adjacent rows on raised muddy platforms.

The crops were cultivated with the financial assistance of approximately ₹7 lakh from Sri Aurobindo Association. Prison Inspector General Ravideep Singh Chahar commented on the initiative, stating that the prisoners were involved in animal breeding and breeding to instill a sense of community life.

Other Slideshows

In Frames | A temple town’s paddy fields
In pics | India reels under heatwave
In pics | Sri Lanka’s economic meltdown
In Frames | Mind over Mekedatu
In Frames | Children of war
In Frames | Holi in Dwarka
In frames: The flight of brooms
Shane Warne | A life in pictures
In frames: Potato country
Related Topics
prison
Puducherry

Printable version | May 5, 2022 5:17:23 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/multimedia/in-pictures-inmates-of-kalapet-central-prison-raise-the-bar-for-better-life/article65384028.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY