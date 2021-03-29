In Pictures | Holi, the festival of colours, in the times of pandemic and elections

1/12

Congress leader Riju Ghosal celebrates Holi during an election campaign for the West Bengal Assembly polls, in Nadia district, West Bengal. Photo: PTI

Women celebrate Holi by smearing colour powder on two COVID-19 warriors wearing PPE kit, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. Photo: PTI

Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh workers celebrate Holi festival, in Gorakhpur, Monday, March 29, 2021. Photo: PTI

Children play with water guns during Holi festival, in Patna. Photo: PTI

A group of girls celebrate Holi in Khammam. Holi, the festival of colours, is also known as Holika. A Holika bonfire is lit every year to remind the mankind of the victory of good over evil. Photo: Rao G. N.

Bhakts of Majgaon Bor Namghar play traditional drums and chant religious hymns during a ‘Doul Utsav’ (Holi festival) at Tezpur in Sonitpur district. Photo: PTI

Youngsters celebrate Holi festival in Bikaner, Rajasthan, which is one of the ten States that shows an upward trajectory in the daily new COVID-19 cases. Photo: PTI

Delhi police personnel detain a person for breaking COVID-19 norms and not wearing a mask, during Holi celebrations, at Dilshad garden in New Delhi. Photo: R.V. Mooorthy

A group of people celebrate Holi without wearing masks, despite warning by Delhi police of strict actions against those violating COVID-19 norms and the spike in cases. Photo: R.V. Moorthy

A family seen celebrating Holi on their terrace. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has passed an Order prohibiting people from gathering in large numbers in public for festivals such as Holi and Shab-e-Baraat in New Delhi. Photo: Krishnan V. V.

Throwing social-distancing norms and COVD-19 guidelines to the wind, youngsters play with dry colours on the occasion of Holi festival, in Patiala, Punjab. Photo: PTI