In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 42

Migrant workers gather at the JRC Convention Centre in Raidurgam and HICC, Hyderabad, where the police have been processing their applications to go back to their home States.
Photo: Nagara Gopal
People reserve their place by keeping empty bottles in queue at a wine shop at Gannavaram in Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh.
Photo: K.V.S. Giri
People wait in queue to buy liquor at the Dilshad Garden area of New Delhi.
Photo: R.V. Moorthy
Migrant workers stage a protest at Sivanandha Colony in Coimbatore, demanding facilities to return to their home States.
Photo: M. Periasamy
Women wait outside a ration shop in north-west Delhi.
Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma
Bags were placed on the road near a ration shop to get relief materials in Ramanathapuram as the card-holders have been asked to maintain social distancing.
Photo: L. Balachandar
An unruly queue outside a liquor shop in East Delhi which forced it to close soon after it opened its shutters.
Photo: Sandeep Saxena
Customers at a liquor outlet in Mandya district on Monday.
Photo: Special Arrangement
A volunteer sprays disinfectant on motorists, at Najafgarh Road in Uttam Nagar area of New Delhi.
Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar
People with tokens queue outside a State Bank of India branch in North West Delhi.
Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma