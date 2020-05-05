Multimedia

In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 42

The Hindu photographers capture daily life as the lockdown enters its 42nd day, with certain relaxations in lockdown norms.

Migrant workers gather at the JRC Convention Centre in Raidurgam and HICC, Hyderabad, where the police have been processing their applications to go back to their home States.

Customers form a queue outside a liquor shop at Pedavadlapudi of Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh.

Migrants from Madhya Pradesh who are fair-ground workers at Uppal, Hyderabad, prepare rotis at their makeshift dwelling, as they wait for their turn to go home.

Fishermen looking for shellfish in Girgaum Choupaty (beach), Mumbai as all the fishing activities are closed due to lockdown.

Migrant workers from Orissa working at a brick-making unit wear face masks made of leaves, in Polepalli in Khammam district of Telangana, on Thursday, April 30.

Rishi Kapoor began his career as a child artiste in ‘Mera Naam Joker’(1970), for which he received the National Award

