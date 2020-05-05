In pictures | Coronavirus lockdown day 42

1/10

Migrant workers gather at the JRC Convention Centre in Raidurgam and HICC, Hyderabad, where the police have been processing their applications to go back to their home States. Photo: Nagara Gopal

People reserve their place by keeping empty bottles in queue at a wine shop at Gannavaram in Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh. Photo: K.V.S. Giri

People wait in queue to buy liquor at the Dilshad Garden area of New Delhi. Photo: R.V. Moorthy

Migrant workers stage a protest at Sivanandha Colony in Coimbatore, demanding facilities to return to their home States. Photo: M. Periasamy

Women wait outside a ration shop in north-west Delhi. Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma

Bags were placed on the road near a ration shop to get relief materials in Ramanathapuram as the card-holders have been asked to maintain social distancing. Photo: L. Balachandar

An unruly queue outside a liquor shop in East Delhi which forced it to close soon after it opened its shutters. Photo: Sandeep Saxena

Customers at a liquor outlet in Mandya district on Monday. Photo: Special Arrangement

A volunteer sprays disinfectant on motorists, at Najafgarh Road in Uttam Nagar area of New Delhi. Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar