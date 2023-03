Diverse wildlife of the subcontinent

March 06, 2023 03:20 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST

A look at the diversity of wildlife in India through different animals in various national parks around the country.

A Greater Flamingo at Pulical Bird Sanctuary, on August 4, 2019.

A Lion-Tailed Macaque at Valparai, Tamil Nadu, on November 14, 2021.

A Leopard in the Mudhumalai National Park, TamilNadu.

A Black and Orange Flycatcher at Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu on March 26, 2021.

A Grey Langur at Kabini, Karnataka, on February 7, 2018.

A Purple Sunbird at Valparai, Tamil Nadu, on November 13, 2021.

A tiger in the Bandipur National Park, Karnataka, on October 28, 2016.

A Coppersmith Barbet at Kabini, Karnataka, on August 5, 2017.

A leopard in Jawai Bandh, Rajasthan, on March 28, 2020.

A Red Headed Vulture at Kabini, Karnataka, on February 7, 2018.

A Tickell’s Blue Flycatcher at Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu, on March 26, 2021.

A leopard at Jawai Bandh, Rajasthan, on March 30, 2020.

A leopard at Bandipur National Park, Karnataka, on March 15, 2019.

A Malabar Trogan at Nilgiris, Tami Nadu, on March 28, 2021.

A Painted Bush Quail at Valparai, Tamil Nadu, on May 28, 2022.