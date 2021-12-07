Multimedia

A united Opposition without Congress? | Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who met NCP leader Sharad Pawar, launched a scathing attack on the Congress saying "there is no UPA" and that the Opposition must unite. Can there be a united Opposition without the Congress?


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Bharatiya Janata Party
Indian National Congress
All India Trinamool Congress
Related Articles

Printable version | Dec 7, 2021 11:19:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/multimedia/a-united-opposition-without-congress-talking-politics-with-nistula-hebbar/article37878214.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY