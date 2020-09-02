Mavelis to the Rescue!

Back in August 2018, Anil uncle and Mr. JJ became our Mavelis in the unprecedented deluge that hit almost the entire State withthe lowlands of our village submerged. Helplessly we stood witness to nature unleashing its fury on man. What encouraged us to cling on to the hope of resettlement was the arrival of our family friends Dr. Anil T. Kumar and Mr. JJ. Having not been able to get in touch with my father over the phone, an apprehensive Anil uncle rowed through the troubling waters on a bamboo raft along with Mr. JJ to reach out to us. They stood by us for about a month making the wreck that our house was to a habitable one. From washing off the slush to consoling my aged grandparents, we couldn’t have survived the flood had it not been for them.Since then they have been our Mavelis, holding up the true spirit of selflessness and magnanimity.