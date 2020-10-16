At her Hyderabad home, Kalpana - an interior architect, designed a simple rain water harvesting mechanism where her courtyard sump collects and filters the rainwater harvested on the rooftop. She went on to influence members of her community to harvest rainwater and gradually over the last few years, her entire community has stopped buying water tanks, even during summers. Kalpana says, “We need to do something as individuals rather than just forward messages on WhatsApp and Facebook, because our population is growing rapidly while our resources are dying out.”
Water, water everywhere, is there a drop to drink?
I Will Harvest Rain Water
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Oct 16, 2020 6:48:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/marketinghub/undermywatch/water-water-everywhere-is-there-a-drop-to-drink/article32874167.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story