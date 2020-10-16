“Why can’t we put our collective strength for a common cause and facilitate this simple model where many more children can get educated in high quality institutions?,” asks Sujith Kumar Founder and Managing Director of Maatram Foundation, Chennai. He makes you believe that a small act can indeed trigger a mighty movement. The NGO now has 25 institution partners with more than 677 students pursuing different courses across multiple disciplines in Tamil Nadu, Bangalore, Trivandrum and Delhi.
The Man Who Ignites Young Minds
I will sponsor someone's education
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Oct 16, 2020 6:46:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/marketinghub/undermywatch/the-man-who-ignites-young-minds/article32874143.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story