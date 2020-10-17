Virgil D’Sami of Arunodhaya Centre, for street and working children, creates awareness about child labour as well as rescues children from deplorable work environments and provides them with education. Arunodhaya Centre, Chennai has also established community based learning centres to help children.
Creating change, one child at a time
I will eliminate child labour
