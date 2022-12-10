  1. EPaper
Yuletide celebration for residents of Jains Pebble Brook 

The Hindu Group’s pop-up market spiced up a community event 

December 10, 2022 04:53 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST

The Hindu Group’s fourth Pop-up Market on December 4 seemed to have augured in the Yuletide for residents of Jains Pebble Brook on Old Mahabalipuram Road.

Jains Pebble Brook Flat Owner’s Association along with The Hindu Group hosted an evening chock-a-block with 25 talent-testing competitions covering all age groups. The competitions were judged by serial artist Nisha Jagadeeswaran known for her roles in TV serials Amman and Ponmagal Vandal, among others. All the winners had performed on stage, showcasing their skills — dancing, singing and even acrobatic skills.

The amphitheatre was packed with 800 residents who were lost in the soiree; and they were also excited to visit the pop-up market. The stalls had received an overwhelming response from visitors and most of the vendors were busy closing the sale. The stalls by Wubu Prints (which sells custom scrunchies, notebooks, badges and memo cards) and Yarn Wonders (which specialises in crochet bags, caps, wallets and body warmers for children) were particularly filled to the rafters. Among the other vendors that had a busy evening were: Nayaa Organics, Candle Ventures, Aparanchi, Vriksha and Great Indian Kitchen. There was not an idle moment for those manning the food stalls of Sweet Wishes, Frosted Crown and So Happy Treatz. As in the previous pop-up markets that The Hindu Group had organised at gated communities as part of its TN Smiling Campaign, a 360-degree technopod selfie station and a fusion food stall together constituted the biggest draw.

