For those with a sweet tooth

Specialising in confections, this Mogappair-based home kitchen run by a husband-and-wife duo delivers orders at the doorsteps

Psychology lecturer Abida Adil Syed seems to have achieved the perfect equilibrium in terms of work-life balance.

She teaches virtually, and with the commute slashed off her routine, she manages the time to take care of her little daughter, and attend to the demands of an enterprise, Brownie Man, along with her husband Syed Hamiduddin.

Brownie Man is a home kitchen, and the Mogappair-based Syeds take orders for cakes brownies, tarts, macaroons and pastries one day in advance. They have the mechanism to deliver the orders anywhere in Chennai. In addition, they also have pizzas, lasagnes, steaks, pies and rolls on offer. The home kitchen is also accepting wedding cake commissions. For details, call 9941594997