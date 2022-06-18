Designer impresses upon clients the need to restore sari-based block printing to its old glory

At first blush, Madhu Ethnics resembles any other enterprise, being geared to sustaining its stakeholders. However, encased within regular organisational goals is a cultural goal: Reviving the art of block printing in saris.

Mandaveli-based designer Madhu runs her eponymous enterprise from a small studio in Royapettah with just one assistant, and of course, this goal to guide her.

The focus is on customisation of cotton and silk-cotton saris, and this customisation falls within broad ranges that leave enough room for experimentation. The Kolam range is particularly mentioned as having made a huge impact on the clientele.

Madhu underlines the growing trend of conscious fashion in the city whereby people choose individualised sartorial choices reflective of their identities, over mass-produced clothes.

For details, call 9789971839