6th Conversation | Shaken and stirred: The future of personal fitness

In a year of shut gyms, cancelled events, limited outdoor mobility, and online classes, the fitness industry had to pivot, and learn to practise one of the pillars of what they preached: flexibility. Tamil Nadu’s fitness centres have been sculpting themselves into a new shape, relying on a hybrid system of in-person and online training. Is this just a stop-gap solution or a permanent change? Will centres have to remodel their indoor spaces to ensure physical distancing and next level hygiene, or is expanding outdoor workout space an option? Will long distance running events find a better home on the outskirts and in the wilderness than in cities? What do pros from the fitness industry believe? Join us to understand the future of personal fitness.

