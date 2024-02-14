Watch | T.M. Krishna and Perumal Murugan explore the beauty of Sangam literature

February 14, 2024 04:22 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST

Carnatic singer T.M. Krishna and Tamil writer Perumal Murugan, who have collaborated recently in Introducing Sangam Poetry into Carnatic music said the work was important because it engages with contemporary politics and makes Sangam works accessible to today’s world.

The duo, who are long-time collaborators, took part in a bilingual session ‘Finding the song in Sangam Poetry’ during the first day of The Hindu Lift Fest 2024 at The Hindu Pavillion, near Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall, in Chennai on January 26.

Read about the full conversation here.