GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | Culinary historians Rakesh Raghunathan and Tarana Hussain Khan in conversation with Deepa S. Reddy

Watch | Culinary historians Rakesh Raghunathan and Tarana Hussain Khan in conversation with Deepa S. Reddy 

The session was titled ‘A Taste of Memory: A Celebration of Food and Family’

February 19, 2024 12:44 pm | Updated 12:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The second day of The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 unfolded on Saturday at the Pavilion, Lady Andal School, and a fatigued audience was turned enthusiastic by the mention of food and memories in a fitting pre-lunch panel titled A Taste of Memory: A Celebration of Food and Family. Moderated by Deepa S. Reddy, the panel featured chef and culinary historian Rakesh Raghunathan, and writer and culinary historian Tarana Hussain Khan.

“I was never a foodie, maybe a foodie in denial. When I came back to Rampur, to my ancestral home, I started researching about the culture and there were so many little stories about food,” Ms. Khan said on how she stumbled upon the revival of heirloom recipes.

Her research began at the Raza Library in Rampur, a huge repository of manuscripts, where she found 12 Persian handwritten manuscripts dating from 1816 till the 1880s, and that’s where the Forgotten Foods project with the University of Sheffield began.

Read more:  Holding on to food, bonding over spices, and the taste of memory 

Related Topics

The Hindu Lit Fest / traditional food

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.