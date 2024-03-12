Watch | Chefs forging a fresh culinary landscape | Sashi Cheliah, Manu Chandra and Thomas Zacharias

March 12, 2024 03:06 pm | Updated 03:06 pm IST

Chefs, over the last few years, have moved from lives of anonymity in the kitchen to a spot in the limelight. These days, though celebrity chefs may be rockstars, some of the biggest names remember and treasure those kitchens they started out in.

At The Hindu Lit Fest, chefs Sashi Cheliah, Manu Chandra, and Thomas Zacharias received loud applause as they discussed a new era of culinary creativity in a conversation with The Hindu Metroplus Editor Shonali Muthalaly.

The panel, titled ‘Beyond the kitchen: Chefs forging a fresh culinary landscape’, discussed food trends, social media, and the challenges of running successful businesses while diversifying and creating new culinary spaces.

