The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 Day 1 | In pictures

The Hindu’s Literary carnival, The Hindu Lit Fest is back in Chennai for two days. Here is a collection of images from the first day’s events.

January 26, 2024 02:37 pm | Updated 02:37 pm IST

Photo: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Gopalkrishna Gandhi, former Governor of West Bengal inaugurating The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on January 26, 2024. Also seen are Dr. Nirmala Lakshman, Chairperson, The Hindu Group, Latha Aranganathan of G.Square, Suresh Nambath, Editor, The Hindu and L. V. Navaneeth, CEO, The Hindu Group.

Photo: B. Jothi Ramalingam

A panel discussion is underway on the topic Rich India: Will India Become A Wealthy Nation By 2047? (From Left to Right) Jayati Ghosh, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, N.Ravi, Sanjay Kaul, T.N,Ninan, in conversation with Raghuvir Srinivasan.

Photo: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Faultines of Faith: (Right to Left) Arjun Appadurai, Revati Laul, and Ziya us Salam in conversation with Varghese K.George on the topic Faultlines of Faith at The Pavillion.

Photo: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Ronya Othmann and Kathrina Gorgen discuss living away from home, migration and refugee crisis in Memory and Home: Home and Life in Exile.

Photo: B. Jothi Ramalingam

A.R.Venkatachalapathy and Ramachandra Guha talk about frredom fighter V.O. Chidambaram Pillai during the session Swadeshi Steam : V.O.Chidambaram Pillai and the Battle against the British Maritime Empire.

Photo: B. Jothi Ramalingam

In this bilingual session, singer T.M.Krishna and writer Perumal Murugan discuss Finding the Song in Sangam Poetry.

Photo: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Neeraja Chowdhury and Ramya Kannan talk about The Inner Workings of Power.

