The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 Day 1 | In pictures

January 26, 2024

Gopalkrishna Gandhi, former Governor of West Bengal inaugurating The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao concert hall in Chennai on January 26, 2024. Also seen are Dr. Nirmala Lakshman, Chairperson, The Hindu Group, Latha Aranganathan of G.Square, Suresh Nambath, Editor, The Hindu and L. V. Navaneeth, CEO, The Hindu Group.

A panel discussion is underway on the topic Rich India: Will India Become A Wealthy Nation By 2047? (From Left to Right) Jayati Ghosh, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, N.Ravi, Sanjay Kaul, T.N,Ninan, in conversation with Raghuvir Srinivasan.

Faultines of Faith: (Right to Left) Arjun Appadurai, Revati Laul, and Ziya us Salam in conversation with Varghese K.George on the topic Faultlines of Faith at The Pavillion.

Ronya Othmann and Kathrina Gorgen discuss living away from home, migration and refugee crisis in Memory and Home: Home and Life in Exile.

A.R.Venkatachalapathy and Ramachandra Guha talk about frredom fighter V.O. Chidambaram Pillai during the session Swadeshi Steam : V.O.Chidambaram Pillai and the Battle against the British Maritime Empire.

In this bilingual session, singer T.M.Krishna and writer Perumal Murugan discuss Finding the Song in Sangam Poetry.

Neeraja Chowdhury and Ramya Kannan talk about The Inner Workings of Power.