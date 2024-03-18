GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Yotam Agam intertwines yoga with live music at Chennai’s Fika this weekend

Be a part of sound gazing — a yoga session in collaboration with the Chennai Yoga Studio where music guides your movement

March 18, 2024 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST

Sangita Rajan
Representative Image

Representative Image | Photo Credit: ANI

This weekend, try a Vinyasa-based yoga class, with live music. Sound gazing, a unique convergence of tranquillity and rhythm, is being led by international yoga teacher and musician Yotam Agam, who is the co-founder of the Covelong Point Yoga & Music festival. Yotam is conducting this session along with Rohini Manohar, founder of the Chennai Yoga Studio, on March 23 at Fika, Adyar. 

“It is a yoga class, but it is based on specific music that I compose for the class, and I host a musician as part of the compositions I play on the keyboard,” says Yotam, adding that he will be curating the class in such a way that the music is synced to the heartbeat of the participants. 

This ashtanga vinyasa yoga session allows the rhythm to guide movement. The practice will be concluded with a long and meditative savasana which will also be accompanied by music that fosters relaxation. 

In alignment with the self Yotam Agam at his yoga and meditation sessions

In alignment with the self Yotam Agam at his yoga and meditation sessions | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Yotam hosts yoga classes similar to this around the world in collaboration with different musicians and fellow yoga teachers. This session being held in Chennai will host KV Balakrishnan on tabla along with Rohini who will facilitate the yoga session along with Yotam. 

The music, all composed by the international yoga instructor, will be mostly contemporary with influences from music around the world. The yoga class is open to all ages, and anyone who is confident in their ability to perform yoga movements can join. 

Sound Gazing — Yoga & Live Music will be held at Fika, Adyar on March 23. Tickets on in.bookmyshow.com at ₹850. 

