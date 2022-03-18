Walking with the butterflies at Sammilan Shetty’s Butterfly Park in Belvai

Third batch of summer walk with butterflies begins on March 26

“The primary objective of Summer Walk with Butterflies is to observe the beauty and learn about the mud-puddling butterflies at the foothills of the Western Ghats,” says conservationist Sammilan Shetty. He is the founder of Sammilan Shetty’s Butterfly Park at Belvai, about eight kilometres from Moodbidri town of Dakshina Kannada in Karnataka. The seven-acre butterfly reserve nestled at the foothills of the Western Ghats drives conservation by engaging with people, especially students. The park has, till date, recorded 153 species including Malabar banded peacock, southern birdwing, Malabar banded swallowtail, clipper, autumn leaf, and dark evening brown.

Following an overwhelming response to the first two batches that saw participation from across India, Sammilan has decided to have a third batch on March 26 and 27. While for the first walk, participants were introduced to the world of butterflies by experts like Ashok Sengupta, and Haneesh KM, the co-founders of Bangalore Butterfly Club, the upcoming walk brings Balakrishnan Valappil from Malappuram in Kerala.

He is a veteran photographer who has documented butterflies from the South as well as the North East. “During the first two walks, we sighted around 70 species and saw mud puddling of the painted sawtooth and five-bar swordtail,” says Sammilan.

He explains that mud puddling is a behaviour mostly observed in male butterflies. They congregate and sip moisture from wet soil formed of mud and animal dung to get their required salts and minerals. A butterfly can puddle for a few minutes or an hour or even more. This behaviour happens during post-monsoon and in summer.

Participants at Belvai summer camp | Photo Credit: Madhura Nayak

The summer walk is on March 26 and 27. Registration fee is ₹3,500 per person (There is a 20% concession for students). The fee covers food, accommodation, transportation and workshop. Call 9845993292 for details.