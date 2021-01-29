Tripunithura Heritage Walk on January 31

A walk through Tripunithura, soaking in the history while listening to stories about its many kings and tales connected with them. History buffs will get to experience the ‘Raja Nagari’ (royal city) as it is known through this year’s first Tripunithura Heritage Walk which will be held on January 31.
Leading the walk will be Balagopal CK, an expert on Tripunithura. The walk, into its seventh year, starts at 7.30 am will pass through Manimalika (the clock tower), the Statue Square, Poornathrayeesa Temple, Kalikotta Palace, private residences of some members of the royal family, elephant stables and the Iron Bridge among other landmarks. In keeping with the COVID-19 protocol (social distancing), the number of participants is limited to 10. It is being conducted by The Traveling Gecko, which curates Travel experiences.
“The ‘walks’ haven’t happened in the last one year, due to the pandemic, so we wanted to revive it. In keeping with the protocol,” says Rajith Nair of the company. The plan, Nair says, is to have these walks over weekends in other parts of Kochi. Another, in February, is scheduled to be held in Fort Kochi. The meeting point for the Tripunithura Walk is the Poornathrayeesa Temple car park; the charges are ₹ 400 per person. The timings are from 7.30 am - 9 am, for details contact 9940458435 or mail@thetravelinggecko.com (advance registration compulsory)
