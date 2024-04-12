GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Summer of 2024 | Travel edition

The Magazine’s special edition addresses everything from the realities of tourism in the middle of a heatwave and the plight of our once pristine hill stations, to 10 new travel books and unplanned holidays with the kids

April 12, 2024 04:52 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST

Team Magazine
Summer of 2024

Summer of 2024 | Photo Credit: Courtesy Suket Dhir

As summer peaks, and before you pack your bags for your next trip, think how best you can holiday this year. Tourism is wrecking the fragile ecosystems of our mountains and hill stations, as Kodaikanal resident Lathika George writes. The heatwave is impacting the wildlife, with poorer availability of food and invasive plant species adding to their woes, finds The Hindu staffer Rohan Premkumar. Meanwhile, our cities and tourist destinations need a master plan to tackle this, state Dharanidharan Sivagnanaselvam, a DMK spokesperson, and Mythili Menon, an environmental enthusiast.

It’s enough to make our columnist Veena Venugopal to look back with nostlagia at the uncomplicated summer holidays of the 1980s. On a fun note, fashion designer Suket Dhir shares why he believes spontaneous holidays with his kids are a great idea; restaurant owner Shalini Philip gives us a peek at the fresh and wild produce she brought back from Shillong in her suitcase; columnist Sandip Roy goes chasing sunrises; and Call Me By Your Name author André Aciman tells Aditya Mani Jha how travel makes him feel.

Plus, there’s Magazine’s curation of 10 new travel books, and a public digital archive that documents places from literature.

Series - 10 stories

Bird’s-eye view of Kodaikanal
Summer of 2024 - Travel Edition
Kodaikanal | The hills are (barely) alive
Lathika George
File photo of a sanitary worker in Vijayawada.
Premium
What our cities need: a master plan
Dharanidharan Sivagnanaselvam,Mythili Menon
Tourist traffic in the hill station of Yercaud, Tamil Nadu.
Premium
Tourism in the time of heatwave
Rohan Premkumar
Suket Dhir with his son Zoraveur
Summer of 2024 - Travel Edition
Suket Dhir’s itinerary for kids
Suket Dhir
Perilla seeds, fermented bamboo shoot, soy beans, coffee grown in the Garo Hills, smoked fish, a beautiful book by Anurag Banerjee, and some cook books.
Summer of 2024 - Travel Edition
A suitcase full of clouds | Stocking up on chubitchi brew and smoked pork in Iewduh, Shillong
Shalini Philip
The author with her family (centre)
Summer of 2024 - Travel Edition
The charm of the 80s school vacation
Veena Venugopal
‘In reality, vacations are anything but unoccupied.’
Summer of 2024 - Travel Edition
Chasing a sunrise | When you are on vacation without a moment to relax
Sandip Roy
Themes of migration and displacement are common in André Aciman’s fiction.
Summer of 2024 - Travel Edition
When author André Aciman goes on holiday
Aditya Mani Jha
Premium
These 10 new travel books are a wonderful way to immerse yourself in a destination
Swati Daftuar
Calcutta in the 1960s.
Books
‘Cities in Fiction’, a public digital archive that documents places from literature to serve as memory markers
Saumya Kalia

