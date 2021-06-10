Now, stay anywhere for 10 months, while Airbnb foots the bill

Twelve individuals will get selected for this. And you can take your friends or family along

Did you ever want to pack your bags, go on an adventure and live a nomadic life? If yes, Airbnb might just be your launchpad. The company is looking for 12 individuals to live exclusively in listings on Airbnb for 10 months, as a part of its programme called Live Anywhere on Airbnb. And the best part is: it will cover the cost of accommodation and also provide a transportation allowance, assist with listing suggestions, local experiences and more. “Our data has also pointed to an increased comfort among Indians to explore new ways of travelling, and flexible and longer stay. This will be a great opportunity for anyone looking to immerse themselves in local culture in any part of the globe,” says Simran Kodesia, Communications Lead, India and Southeast Asia, Airbnb.

The participants in turn will have to share their experiences with the organisation. “We believe that there is a fundamental shift in the way people live, work and travel today, reflected in consumer preferences for travel and accommodation,” she says. The programme will help them shape product changes and resources that would improve the long-term living experience, help define ideal accommodations for solo travellers and groups like families, and even help to better understand the financial benefits of hosting while travelling.

Starting today, those interested can submit their applications on www.airbnb.com/liveanywhere. The programme is from July 2021 to July 2022 and is open to those aged 18 and above. The selection will be done by the panel of interviewers in July, and they will travel for 10 months that will begin on September 2021. International homes will be available to Indians depending on the travel restrictions in force at the time. Each participant can take up to three companions with them. The last date to register is June 30.