Stuck in lockdown, French family waits in UP village to carry on road trip

A French family on a road trip across countries has been stranded in a village in UP due to the lockdown (picture for representation)

A French family on a road trip across countries has been stranded in a village in UP due to the lockdown

A French family on a road trip across countries has been stranded in a village in UP due to the lockdown

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh), April 16 On a road trip across countries, a French family has been forced to break their journey in Singhorwa village in Maharajganj district due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Pallarez Patrice along with his wife, Virginie, daughters Ophelie and Lola and son Tom were about to enter Nepal when the lockdown was announced.

The family, which belongs to Toulouse in France, arrived here on March 21 and is now living in their big van near a village temple adjoining Laxmipur forest.

The administration tried to shift them to a safer place in the city but the tourists said they were comfortable living near the forests, said SDM Nautanwa Jasveer Singh.

“The administration is providing them grocery and other essentials and they have been found healthy after a checkup, the SDM said.

District Magistrate of Maharajganj, Dr Ujjwal Kumar, said the French embassy in Delhi has been informed about the tourists. “We are taking care of them and all of them are found to be healthy, he said.

