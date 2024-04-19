Discover the hidden charm of Anija on the Odisha-Andhra border

April 19, 2024 11:29 am | Updated 11:29 am IST

Two things about Anija, a village located in the Rayagada district of Odisha take you by surprise. One, less than three hours from the humidity, dust and din of Visakhapatnam is a picture-perfect green paradise; two, its unusual topography of being sandwiched between the summer-serene River Nagavali and a lush golf course.

Anija is an abode of peace and tranquillity. Dotted with sunflower fields here and there, fluttering butterflies and humming calls of birds, walking trails, vistas of rolling hills, bobbing boats and kayaks on the River Nagavali, hidden caves and waterfalls… the place is Nature’s masterpiece.

The drive from Visakhapatnam takes you along farm fields across the towns of Bobbili and Parvathipuram till you reach Cholapadam, the last village of Andhra Pradesh, before entering Odisha. From here, a three-kilometre drive through narrow roads, peppered with mango, banana, palm trees and twist and turns across paddy and cotton fields take you to the village Anija.

A blend of natural wonders and the thrill of watersports, this lesser-known place is an ideal summer weekend getaway for those seeking an unhurried, offbeat and non-touristy travel experience.

The first allure of the village is the serene River Nagavali that winds its way gracefully through the region. The River Nagavali is one of the main rivers of Southern Odisha and Andhra States, between the Rushikulya and Godavari basins. Low water levels in summer, make it safe for an enjoyable splash in the river or to experience a kayaking session in the silence of the placid waters. There are two kayaks, two coracles and a four-seater outboard boat (managed by a private golf resort), which can be hired for an hour or so.

With an average temperature of 32 degrees Celsius, the place is surrounded by hills and trek routes which go through the picturesque farm fields and give a glimpse of the village life.

Weekly farmers’ market

Visiting the place on a Saturday brings out the other side of village life when the weekly farmers’ market called Santha comes alive at the neighbouring Kuneru village. Even before the break of dawn, villagers from the surrounding seven villages of Poduguvalasa, Vempalvalasa, Koriseela, Jarna, Konda Kuneru, Jala and Saroduguda trek long distances with their farm produce to arrive at the Santha, which springs to life from 7am.

Baskets filled with fresh tamarind produce, tomato, cabbage, pumpkin, root vegetables like kanda (elephant foot yam), chema dompa (colocasia), and seasonal fruits like watermelon, papaya and varieties of banana, jackfruit and stalls of country fowls and eggs can be seen here.

Splendour of waterfalls

About 12 kilometres away from Anija village is the Jimidipeta waterfall. Located at about 207 metres above mean sea level, the waterfall serves as a secluded getaway where one can immerse in Nature’s serenity and indulge in some Nature journaling. The splendour of the 25-foot-high waterfall can be best experienced during the monsoons when the gushing flow of the water paints a magnificent picture of the clouds hugging the hills in the background.

The cascading waterfalls of Durgapadu, located 37 kilometres from Anija, are one of the most stunning sights of the Rayagada region. Tucked away in the scenic borders of Andhra–Odisha, the place attracts a large number of visitors during peak tourist seasons. With an elevation of about 300 metres above mean sea level, Durgapadu is a two-level waterfall with a height of 200 feet. A motorable route takes one right to the foot of the waterfall and another trek route that gives one a spectacular bird’s eye view of the region from the top of the waterfall.

For those with a penchant for exploration, the Muggu Gruham cave offers a gateway to the ancient past. Carved by time and Nature’s artistry, these caves whisper tales of a geological era. A 3.6-kilometre trek to the foothill of the cave leads you through farm fields and dense plantations of native trees of the region. Here, each step unveils a new wonder of vibrant flora. It takes less than an hour’s trek to reach the foothills. Early morning trek through this route brings alive the birdsong symphony, adding a melodic touch to the immersive experience.

The most enchanting aspect of the village of Anija is its warm-hearted inhabitants, who welcome visitors with open arms and stories that resonate with the spirit of Odisha. Engaging with the locals offers a glimpse into their rich culture, traditions, and way of life, leaving one with cherished memories and newfound friendships.

Nearest airport: Visakhapatnam (175 kilometres)

Nearest railway station: Kuneru Railway Station

Places of stay: Anija Golf Resort