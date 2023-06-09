The third edition of AYCS to showcase homegrown fashion, music and art

June 09, 2023 04:49 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST

When he successfully executed the first edition of All You Can Street (AYCS) at the age of 19 in 2021, Abhishek Gandhi wanted to make homegrown brands the new wave of trends. A year later, his brainchild — what he calls a cultural expo for progressive fashion, music and art — had a venue that was three times bigger than the previous one, having moved from NESCO, Mumbai, to Jio World Convention Centre.

Later this month, AYCS will be returning for its third edition to the same venue, showcasing fashion brands such as Huemn, Bluorng and Natty Garb. For Yash Shetty, co-founder of AYCS, the expo is about creating a community that is passionate about streetwear and culture. “It started off with the vision of bringing to the Indian fashion industry what it did not have at that time. AYCS came into being when I realised that all streetwear brands that people in India wore were international. My co-founder and I saw potential in homegrown brands and wanted to be the platform for them,” he says.

Rishabh Chadha, founder and creative director of Natty Garb, says, “Our association with All You Can Street started back in 2022. It was also the first time we are fabricating our stall. Drawing inspiration from the grandeur of the Hellenic empire, we crafted a stall that embodies the essence of Greek culture with our signature Natty Pink in it.” This year, Natty Garb is introducing denim, shirts, and newly designed tees delighting fashion enthusiasts. “We are exclusively launching eight unreleased designs only at All You Can Street. We are also introducing a special zone on the first floor of our stall. There’s a lot that we are cooking and we are eager for you all to dine in,” he adds.

Currently, homegrown brands Esse, Erode Clothing, Fetus, Bluorng , Sna Studios and Thela Gaadi are among the participants at the event. AYCS is curating a runway show wherein the focus stays on indie brands that are creating ripples in the industry. Each brand will be allowed to showcase five models. This time, AYCS is incorporating Live salon and tattoo artist at the event, fashion shows and art instillation like chrome rooms.

Abhishek adds that one of the highlights of their last edition was celebrities showing up at the festival out of their interest in the event. “We also had a car painted live by Santanu Hazarika, multidisciplinary visual artist, that caught the attention of everyone in the city,” he adds.

Yash sees AYCS making a mark ininternational fashion in the near future. “This year, we have over 50 brands, 12artists along with five experiential installations,” adds Abhishek.

Asked about the selection criteria, Abhishek says they should be homegrown, authentic, and should have made an impact within the fashion sphere in India. “We make sure to be an inclusive platform for emerging brands with great potential,” he adds.

The artist line-up includes Be Bhumika, Rizz, Prithvi Dot PSD, Citi Mall, AB, Lil Help, Char Diwari, Trick Singh, Yashraj, Katopris, and Tansen. On the fashion front, Abhishek promises a fusion of different cultures. “Every collection is a story of aesthetic celebration, exploring the possibilities of new techniques,” he adds.

AYCS is from June 23 to 25 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

A sneak peak into the country’s biggest events and festivals before they happen. So, you want to travel more? Watch this space.