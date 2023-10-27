The Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival brings R&B singer Ne-Yo, English DJ Jonas Blue and DJ Kenny Musik to India for the first time

October 27, 2023 03:25 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST

When winter inks the landscape of Shillong in shades of roseate pink with the post-autumn bloom of cherry blossom trees, a particular festival punctuates the rosy sight with sounds that reverberate across the hill station. Organised in collaboration with the tourism department of Meghalaya, The Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival now steps into its third year, bringing a melange of six international and 50 national and local musicians to the city.

Here, American R&B singer, songwriter, actor, dancer, and record producer Ne-Yo, English DJ and music producer Jonas Blue, and Taiwan-based Brazilian DJ Kenny Musik will stage performances in India for the first time. The three-day event will also bring Irish singer, songwriter, actor, and television and radio presenter Ronan Keating to its main stage on the last day for the headlining act.

The festival’s organiser Jason Manners of Rockski, an event and media company, says November is the ideal time to visit Shillong, while elucidating on the conception of The Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival. “It was started in 2016 by the forest department of the State and was then rebranded in 2021. The idea is to create a festival that caters to all types of popular culture inspired by local and indigenous trends and brand it as a major festival in this part of the country,” he says. “The Festival costs as much as any million-dollar international music festival with a similar line-up but the tickets are affordable because the organisers are getting partly funded by the government.”

To be held at the RBDSA Sports Complex, Bhoirymbong, Meghalaya, the festival’s venue is nearly eight kilometres from Shillong Airport. Its artist line-up also includes bands and acts like Sanam, Pink Panda, Lou Majaw, Hybrid Theory, Meba Ofilia, Surl, John Lanong, Quills, and Zethan. It has three stages: the main stage, cherry blossom stage, and the dome. “Our dome stage features a dome-like structure that doubles up as a night club and has bars that are fashioned to combine the boiler room and island bar concept,” shares Jason.

While music takes centre stage, food stalls and community activities could be your trusty sidekicks at the festival. There is a lot happening right from cosplay competitions and Miss and Mr Cherry Blossom Pageant to choir contests, graffiti contests, an art-installation contest and a karaoke contest.

There are about 250 stalls at the venue from across the North East. “We have a flea market and a lot of games. The food stalls offer local cuisines from Khasi and Jaintia Hills and Garo dishes. This time we have a lot of Ri Bhoi Stalls. Smoky Falls, Cafe Sola, Meaty Delights, and Ri Bhoi Tourism Food Court are worth mentioning,” says Jason. Though the tickets do not include stay, the organisers are in the process of finalising 15 camping partners for those who like to enjoy music around bonfires and live in nature’s bounty. “We have also ensured to keep the festival as sustainable as possible. We’ll be using plates made of leaves and wooden/bamboo spoons,” he concludes.

So, are you all ears for The Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival?

The Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival will be held at on November 17, 18 and 19, 2pm onwards, at the RBDSA Sports Complex, Bhoirymbong, Meghalaya. Tickets start at ₹3,600 (GA passes for all three days) on www.rockskitickets.com and www.insider.in.

