Take your furry friends to Chennai’s pet swimming pools this summer

As summer creeps up on the city, head to Chennai’s pet swimming pools to give your dogs a much needed splash and cool treat

April 11, 2024 10:38 am | Updated 10:42 am IST

S Poorvaja
S. Poorvaja
Jumping into the pool at Pets 101

Jumping into the pool at Pets 101 | Photo Credit: S Shiva Raj

Neo waits hesitantly by the edge of the swimming pool, eyeing the water. A few minutes later, when a small orange toy goes flying over his head, he knows not to wait any longer. A loud splash later, he is in the water, legs furiously propelling him forward. 

With the searing heat and soaring temperatures on everyone’s mind at the moment, it is not just the humans who need a reprieve. “We are waiting to see more fur babies cool off in the water in the coming weeks,” says Subiksha Raman, franchise partner, Pets 101 in Anna Nagar, as her six-year-old golden retriever splashes around in the pool. 

A swim session in progress at Pets 101

A swim session in progress at Pets 101 | Photo Credit: S Shiva Raj

After a recent round of renovations, the pet store is ready to welcome dogs into their small swimming pool. “At around four feet depth, the PH level of the water is maintained at 6. We offer the pool at one hour slots for one pet at a time – we’ve seen dogs jump straight into the water and stay there for an hour, or just get in for five minutes and leave. We do not take multiple bookings on policy since some dogs might need support, and need to take their time in water,” says Subiksha. 

At present, they have about 10 furry regulars, and are ready to welcome more dogs. “While cooling off in the pool can help with heat, exhaustion and dehydration in the summer for pets, being in the water will also help with addressing, or even preventing hip dysplasia in larger breeds,” Subiksha adds. While pet owners mostly prefer to dry the dogs themselves after a pool session, the store also has blow drying and grooming options available post the swim. 

There are a range of options available, from small inflatable kiddie pools, to simply cooling off in large tubs. The joy, however,  of watching their dogs take a swim and spending some time in the pool is a fun activity for both humans and their favourite companions. 

Pets cool off at the Top Dog swimming pool in Uthandi

Pets cool off at the Top Dog swimming pool in Uthandi | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Enquiries have also been coming in rapidly at Top Dog  in Uthandi. A short drive from the city, Top Dog, a pet boarding facility, has a bone-shaped swimming pool that has been welcoming pets since 2019.

“We carry out a mandatory verification of vaccination certificates for the pets following which the pool can be booked for a one- hour slot. While we prefer that pet parents themselves go into the pool with their dogs, we assist them if needed. Swimming is an enriching activity for dogs, and a great way for pet parents to bond with them since there is a lot more engagement here than going on a walk or a run,” says Charanya Khandhadai, manager. 

Their pool starts shallow and gradually becomes deeper which Charanya says, makes it easier for dogs not used to water. “Hydrotherapy is immensely beneficial for dogs that have hip dysplasia or arthritis. Swimming helps build stronger muscles, and also helps with weight loss in dogs that are overweight,” she adds. 

If you have enjoyed munching on some French fries after a pool session, Top Dog has a special treat of bone broth available for dogs after their swim. 

A one hour slot at Pets 101, Anna Nagar is ₹800 with additional charges for blow-dry services. Call 8110005321. A one hour slot for a swim and bath at Top Dog Uthandi is ₹1,000. For details, call 9952024946. 

