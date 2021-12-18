Sunday Quiz: Ready to take the lane this week?

1. This particular model was the high-performance version of the GMC Sonoma pickup truck. It was the quickest production truck when released in 1991 being able to get to 60 mph in under six seconds. The power is attributed to the rotation in the turbocharger, and hence the name of the model is a reference to a natural phenomenon, which gets its power from rotation as well. Two models were produced, one named after the entity when it appears in the Pacific, and the other when in Indian Ocean (with a small spelling change). What are the names of these models?