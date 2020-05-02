Six-yard factor

Will the smaller weddings of the immediate future see the six-yard drape take a back seat? Ahalya S, founder of Chennai-based kanjeevaram sari boutique Kanakavalli, thinks not.

All that gold “The demand for traditional jewellery might dip and brides may choose contemporary styles for receptions,” says Amarendran Vummidi, managing partner of Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers. So oddiyanams (waist belts) and bajubandhs (arm bands) may not find many takers, while more elegant pieces will. It is a good time to repurpose larger gold pieces to create understated ones. “We do not anticipate problems in sourcing the raw material. But diamonds might be an issue, since they come from Surat," he adds. For those looking to pick from existing collections, go virtual. GRT has a live shopping section (on grtjewels.com), where you can log in at a scheduled time and have a staff member help you choose. You can either purchase immediately (and get it delivered) or place an order and pick it up. VBJ will also introduce this option soon.

“Whether the gathering is big or small, weddings will need to be Instagram-worthy. So the bride’s outfit will still carry a lot of importance,” she says. While she doesn’t anticipate a big change in spending patterns, she admits that at the moment, people are only ‘window shopping’. “I’ve seen a rise in the number of people browsing our website, but no purchases.”

Meanwhile, large-format retailers — which are currently shut, and where social distancing norms may reduce footfalls — are rethinking their strategies. Purists may turn up their nose at buying a kanjeevaram sari online, but Chennai heavyweights like RMKV and Nalli have upped their e-commerce game. (We reached out to the brands, but are yet to receive a response.) The former has a bridal capsule collection launched five months ago and the latter is inviting people to shop via Instagram. With options for international shipping and returns, orders are open but deliveries will begin depending on government directives.