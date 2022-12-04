Row through Kerala’s backwaters on stand up paddle boards

December 04, 2022 10:48 am | Updated 10:48 am IST

A group of young men and women dressed in mundus and Kerala saris pose for a picture on Stand up Paddle boards on Kochi’s emerald green backwaters. They are just back from an expedition in Cherai: energised by the light pull of the water and breeze on their faces, they decided to paddle in traditional Kerala kasavu as part of World Tourism Day celebration recently. The message: stand up paddle (SUP) is so accessible, you can even do it in a sari.

While kayaking, sailing and surfing have been part of Kerala’s water sport calendar, SUP has just entered the scene. Touted as the world’s fastest growing water sport by the International Surfing Association, paddle boarders have been exploring the full potential of the sport.

A Stand Up Paddle Racers Association (SUPRA), formed by a group of SUP enthusiasts and racers in the city, has been working towards promoting SUP in Kerala. “It is not just a competitive sport. It is increasingly being seen as a fitness avenue, as an adventure sport, and leisure-tourist activity. Interest in SUP has caught on, especially in the past year,” says Anoop KP, an ISA-certified SUP flatwater coach and founder member of SUPRA, who has been trying to create a community of SUP enthusiasts. “Kochi can be one of the top venues for SUP because of its sheer wealth of backwaters,” he adds.

How to SUP Beginners are taught to sit and paddle first, then kneel and then to stand up and paddle, says Anoop. SUP can be done on rivers, lakes, backwaters, along the coast and even in the ocean.

Stand up paddling, which involves a paddler standing on a board and propelling it with a paddle, is a derivative of surfing. It comes under the International Surfing Association and the International Canoe Federation. “Since it involves paddling and a board, it falls under the purview of both surfing and canoeing governing bodies, International Surfing Association being the Olympic authority,” says Anoop.

In the past year, Anoop has trained over 120 paddle boarders. “I have three categories of trainees — professionals, especially from the IT industry, adventure geeks and college and school students.”

SUP clinics

SUPRA organises SUP clinics and workshops, for beginner and advanced-level paddle boarders, where internationally-recognised coaches are brought in. As most of the SUP paddle boarders are eager to try out surfing, SUPRA will be launching a surfing facility too at Kappil, Varkala, on Decemebr 12. The serenity o Kappil beach makes it ideal for water sports and many surf clubs have come up here. “SUP at Kappil will give tourists a mix of adventure in the sea as well as calmness of the Kappil backwaters,” says Anoop.

SUP enthusiasts will be heading to Kappil for a Surf Week, to be held from December 12 to 18, as part of the launch of a new surf club here in collaboration with SUPRA.

Devika K, a third year Physics student at Sacred Heart College, who is new to stand up paddling, says it changed her idea of a water sport. “I don’t know swimming and I had no idea I could SUP,” she says. Swetha S, a B.Sc Botany student, echoes her feelings. “On an SUP board, you see the backwater differently,” she adds.

Eco-friendly sport

SUPRA has been part of Kerala Backwaters Challenge, by giving SUP guidance and creating awareness on eco-friendly water sports. The two-day event includes professional training in kayaking, canoeing, surfing, sailing and stand up paddling. The challenge, held four times a year, will be held on January 14 and 15, 2023. Currently, the paddle boarders use the backwaters mainly at Cherai and Eroor and in Kollam, they will be exploring other venues in Kerala, after analysing the water bodies for unsurveyed submerged poles.

Knowledge of swimming is not a prerequisite (as one can also wear a life jacket in the competition). SUP paddle boarders (non-swimmers) wear life vests and a leash that connects the paddler to the board is fastened to his or her leg. So even in the event of a fall, the paddler can find his or her board and get back up. Expert SUP paddle boarders, however, don’t have to wear life vests.

Manu Sebastian, an IT professional, has been an active paddle boarder since 2020. “We are yet to explore the full scope of SUP in Kochi. Our aim is to explore more water bodies and enter the sea as well.” For Kuruvilla K Ancheril, a student, it has been a dream to go into the ocean. “In SUP, one can feel every ripple in the water, each wave. You are completely in touch with the mood of the water,” he adds.

Anoop’s team includes brothers Antony Noble and Samuel Noble, B Tech students, who hail from the fishing community. “We have been going out to fish and the water is no stranger to us, but on an SUP, one is more aware of the power and restorative quality of water. You just have to let the water and the paddle guide you,” says Antony.

Fitness

While the movement is restricted in canoeing, kayaking and rowing, stand up paddling involves the muscles of the whole body – one has to balance on the board, and can use both arms to paddle, making it ideal to improve one’s fitness. Many have been trying SUP yoga. “When done on a paddle board, yoga and backwaters complement each other,” says Devika PJ, secretary of SUPRA. In one of the SUP clinics, the team had a yoga instructor guide the participants through different yoga asanas that can be tried on a paddle board. “We started with the cobra pose, and are now trying out chakarasana on an SUP,” she adds.

A tortoise on board

Backwater explorations have thrown up a few surprises, too. On one solo trip along the Eroor backwater, Anoop had an inquisitive tortoise, who climbed on to the board. “At first, I was a little taken aback. But I let him sit and we travelled together a short distance. Then he slid back into the water,” he says. On a few ocassions, pearl spot fish have found their way on to the board, too. “SUP in Kochi beaches could also give you dolphin sightings,” he adds.