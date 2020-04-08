Is this the future of home?

Through the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jyotirmoy Gupta, a 27-year-old student of photography in Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia, has been taking pictures of his family. By way of a social experiment, he asked his family members to wear an N95 mask, almost always, even to bed.

The project, Accepting The Mask, Imagining A Dystopian Reality, was something he thought of when he began to slow down and notice the mundaneness of daily life: his father praying, his mother cooking, brother sleeping. The motive was simple: to attempt to capture a post-Coronavirus world in the home, where even though the threat had gone, the fear hadn’t.

The photographer’s brother, Arunava, in a picture titled Jeremy | Photo Credit: Jyotirmoy Gupta

Gupta’s family was initially wary of being photographed with a yellow mask on, but later grew comfortable with the idea. “I wanted to illustrate how the sickness of society had entered the one place we consider safest of all – our home,” he says.

Last year in January, when Gupta had gone on a trek to the Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal, he thought it odd that a fellow tourist from China was clicking pictures of herself wearing a mask. What struck him was the fact that the woman, even at a place where Nature was at its purest, had decided to filter the air.

“I asked her about it, and she told me that she was from the Xingtai province in China, a place where the pollution levels are one of the highest in the world,” says Gupta. In their brief conversation, she spoke to him about having become so accustomed to wearing a mask that now it almost felt like a part of her body. “She only takes it off when eating or sleeping, and rarely steps out without wearing one.”

The photographer’s mother, in a picture titled Mother | Photo Credit: Jyotirmoy Gupta

He started to work on this idea in November last year when pollution levels in Delhi were “literally off the charts”. Gupta had never imagined a pandemic would shut offices, empty road, push us into our homes for protection. He feels that once the lockdown is over, we will become wary at each step, panicking at the sound of a cough, obsessively washing hands, and sanitising them at every chance.

He’s added layers to his work with the metaphor of the yellow mask – the colour of the sun, used here as a reminder of the time when we found warmth with one another.

The captions are derived from the music of the ‘60s and ‘70s when the world was questioning the status quo: Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here, Welcome To The Machine; The Beatles’ Love Is All You Need; Nirvana’s Something In The Way; the Eagles’ Hotel California.

He is most influenced by the works of Japanese photographer Masahisa Fukase, especially the series The Solitude of Ravens, where he depicted solitude through his photographs of ravens.

Gupta, who began taking photographs in 2015, after he graduated as an engineer from IIT Kharagpur, hopes to be able to capture the depth of an underlying condition. He hopes to continue his project once the lockdown is over, in his college canteen, his classroom, and many more ‘safe’ spaces.