Nandita Mahtani celebrates 20 years in fashion with a new resort cocktail wear collection

Designer Nandita Mahtani’s new collection Reflect encapsulates her 20-year journey in the fashion industry and showcases iconic pieces from the past two decades alongside new ones

January 26, 2024 12:13 pm | Updated 12:13 pm IST

Amarjot Kaur
Nandita Mahtani presents ‘Reflect’ with Karan Johar as showstopper I Celebrating 20 years in fashion (3)

Armed with 20 years of experience in the fashion industry, designer Nandita Mahtani is packing a punch with her brand’s new collection called Reflect. “Reflect is more than just a collection; it’s a heartfelt journey through two decades of creativity, and evolution,” says the Mumbai-based designer, who started working on the edit in the first quarter of 2023 to celebrate her label’s two-decade anniversary in 2024. She describes the range as a reflection of her journey, “intricately woven into the fabric of this collection, binding me to the cherished moments and lessons learned”.

Reflect showcases the label’s timeless motifs like hearts — a symbol of the love it has received in our remarkable 20-year journey

Calling it a fusion of nostalgia and innovation, Nandita shares that Reflect showcases iconic pieces from the past two decades alongside new designs. She explains, “We wanted it to be special and retrospective. That’s when we knew that we are going to ‘reflect’ into our journey of fashion and design, and what we are known for — the glamorous and chic line of resort cocktail wear!” It weaves together the rich tapestry of Indian embroideries with a modern, cosmopolitan twist on a variety of garments, including dresses, skirts, co-ord sets, suits and robe jackets. The colour palette ranges between soft nudes, pristine white, bold black and a vibrant pop of pink and red.

Designer Nandita Mahtani celebrates 20 years in the fashion industry with ‘Reflect’

In a nod to Nandita Mahtani Label’s inception, Reflect introduces a playful resort print that adds a whimsical touch to it and is adorned with diamonds, sequins and embroideries. “Resort cocktail wear is our forte. Infused with Indian embroideries, we’ve used timeless motifs like hearts — a symbol of the love we’ve received in our remarkable 20-year journey. We have also used a lot of pearls, diamonds, and stones that create a jewelled effect, to add to the celebrations,” adds Nandita.

Designer Nandita Mahtani presents ‘Reflect’ as she marks 20 years in the fashion industry

The collection offers a judicious mix of fabrics like silk, satin, toile and velvet which have been accentuated with embellishments and little accents for intricate detailing. “We’ve used intricate handwork, beading techniques and conceptualised prints to make this collection unique yet reflective,” says Nandita,

Bhavana & Rysa Panday at Nandita Mahtani’s ‘Reflect’ show

adding that the designs of the collection have been crafted by the local, talented artisans who have been associated with the label for two decades.

Reflect, starting at ₹15,000, will be available to shop offline at the brand’s Bandra boutique: 202, 2nd Floor, Ananya, Libra Towers, Above Lakme Salon, Opp Stanislaus High School, Hill Road, Bandra West, Mumbai 400050.

Nandita Mahtani presents ‘Reflect’ - Celebrating 20 years in fashion (1)

On the ramp
Designer Nandita Mahtani presented Reflect, a resort cocktail collection that encapsulates two decades of her journey in the fashion industry at Four Seasons Hotel, Worli, on January 10. Karan Johar was the showstopper (after marking his debut on the ramp with Nandita Mahtani in 2007), dressed in a bespoke oversized blazer with hand-crusted, diamond-etched embroidery on silk velvet, paired with ultra-wide pants. Present to support the designer were her friends and clients Raveena Tandon, Sunny Leone, Shibani Dandekar, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Deanne Pandey, Bhavna Pandey, Ahaan Panday, Tania Shroff, Anu and Sanjay Hinduja, Renu Chainani, Tara Sharma all dressed in the Nandita Mahtani Label. Choreographed by Alison Kanuga, Aparna and Aneesha Bahl, the show displayed 70 garments by the label.  
