Mumbai-based Studio Renn brings its quirky, classy collection of jewellery to Chennai

How would you like to wear a Bleeding Tooth on your finger? Or perhaps an Orange Peel on your wrist? If your answer is no, you might just change your mind once you set your sight on these pieces of jewellery by Studio Renn. The Mumbai-based label brings its quirky, classy collection of jewellery to the city for an exhibition at Collage.

“The word Renn has Latin roots. It comes from the word renaissance which means rebirth or revival,” says Rahul Jhaveri, who started Studio Renn with his wife Roshni, in 2018. Designing jewellery is a form of expression for Rahul and Roshni. Interestingly, neither of the two has any formal training in jewellery design. Their creative ideas are a result of interactions with people from different fields. These include architects, artists, music composers etc. “It’s a dialogue we end up having. We are riffing with them. It might be meeting at a studio, museum or under a tree. From these, we get a lot of inspiration on how to approach design,” says Rahul.

Rahul and Roshni look at jewellery and design in a new way. It is unconventional. So unconventional that they even incorporated concrete into their designs. An example is The Strangler, an acid-treated concrete ring with brilliant-cut round diamonds. And last year they even won an Innovation award for it at Couture, an annual event in the luxury jewellery and watches industry.

The names of the collections too are, well, bizarre: Netted stinkhorn, Bleeding Tooth, Boletus Sp to name a few. “Our works were always meant to be untitled, says Rahul explaining that that these names were nicknames that they used in the studio while working on the pieces.

The exhibition on March 18 and 19 will feature collections such as Yellow Grilled, Gemstone Puffball, Bleeding Tooth among others. Collage is located at 153, Greams Road, Thousand Lights.