Yezdi Roadster, Scrambler, Adventure launched in India

Classic Legends has revived the Yezdi brand in India with the launch of three new motorcycles — the Roadster, Scrambler and Adventure. The Roadster is priced between ₹1.98 lakh and ₹2.06 lakh, the Scrambler ranges from ₹2.05 lakh to ₹2.11 lakh, and the Adventure is priced from ₹2.10 lakh to ₹2.19 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

All three models are powered by a 334cc, single-cylinder, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine, though it gets a unique state of tune in each motorcycle with slight variations in power and torque figures. Similarly, each bike also has a unique chassis, with different suspension and wheel sizes.

In terms of features, all three bikes get an LED headlight and tail-lamp, as well as fully-digital LCD instrumentation. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.

The Adventure features long-travel suspension and is the only bike here to get a monoshock. It also has a healthy 220mm of ground clearance. The bike rolls on a 21-inch/17-inch wire-spoke wheel set-up.

It gets three ABS modes — road, rain and off-road — with the last one presumably disconnecting ABS at the rear wheel. The Adventure is the only Yezdi to feature Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation, via its LCD display. It also gets LED indicators, and a handlebar-mounted USB charger as standard.

The Scrambler has a design that lives up to its nametag, and can be identified by its twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. It gets less suspension travel than the Adventure, slightly lower ground clearance and a smaller 19-inch front wheel. It also features the three aforementioned ABS modes, LED indicators and a handlebar-mounted USB charger as standard, but misses out on Bluetooth connectivity.

The Roadster is the only bike here to feature alloy wheels in an 18-inch/17-inch combination. Its design suits its name quite well, save for the raked out front fork, which does look slightly awkward but harks back to the Yezdis of old. It is available in two variants: Dark and Chrome. The former is identifiable by its stylish bar-end mirrors, while the latter features a larger windscreen and conventional mirrors. The Roadster misses out on Bluetooth connectivity.

These bikes are also accompanied by a host of accessories, which include flyscreens, headlight grilles, fork gaiters, bar-end mirrors, and in the case of the Adventure, even hard luggage.